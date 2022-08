Russia Holding Troops Near Border In Bryansk And Kursk Regions - General Staff Operational Update

The Russian Federation continues to maintain its troops in the border regions of the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy continues to maintain units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the border regions of the Bryansk and Kursk regions in order to restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation is without significant changes.

Units of the Armed Forces of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to strengthen the protection of a section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

The enemy fired from barrel artillery in the areas of the settlements of Volkivka, Yastrubyne and Popivka, Sumy region.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy continues to conduct hostilities in order to maintain previously occupied lines and prevent the offensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of 12 settlements.

It made remote mining of the area near Lebiazhe.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy fired on the areas of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Virnopillia, Adamivka and Dovhenke from artillery.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired from tanks and multiple launch rocket systems at the districts of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Spirne, Donetsk, Ivano-Daryivka, Siversk, Zvanivka, and Raihorodok. It made an air strike near Vesele.

It held the offensive in the direction of Mykolaivka-Vyimka, was not successful, withdrew.

In the Bakhmut direction, shelling was recorded near Bakhmut, Soledar, Rozdolivka, Kodema and Mayorsk.

"The occupiers launched an offensive in the directions of Volodymyrivka – Soledar, Pokrovske – Bakhmutske, Pokrovske – Bakhmut, Klynove – Bakhmut, Semihirya – Zaitseve, Semihirya – Kodema and Holmivskyi – Zaitseve. The invaders did not achieve any positive results in any of the offensive directions and withdrew with losses,” the report said.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from barrel, rocket artillery, and tanks near Avdiivka, Maryinka, Oleksandropil, Pisky, Pervomaiske, and Opytne.

It held an offensive in the direction of Lozove - Pervomaiske, was unsuccessful, withdrew.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is defending the occupied areas.

It shelled the areas of settlements of Novosilka, Novomykhailivka, Bohoyavlenka, Stepnohirsk, Shevchenko, Burlatske, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Lukyanivske, Preobrazhenka, Poltavka.

It conducted aerial reconnaissance with UAVs near Poltavka, Huliaipole, Malynyivka, Zelenyi Hai, Shcherbaky and Novoyakovlivka.

It tried to conduct assaults in the direction of Yehorivka - Shevchenkove, was unsuccessful, withdrew.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the main efforts of the enemy's forces are focused on holding the occupied areas and restraining the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling was recorded near the settlements of Mykolaiv, Stepova Dolyna, Luch, Posad-Pokrovske, Halytsynove, Oleksandrivka, Myrne, Shyroke, Kvitneve, Kyselivka, Kobzartsi, Pervomaiske, Kavkaz, Murakhivka, Andriivka, Osokorivka, Ivanivka, and Trudoliubivka.

The enemy carried out airstrikes near Bila Krynytsia, Blahodatne, and Khutirska creek.

It conducted aerial reconnaissance with UAVs in the areas of Bilohirka, Lozove, Pervomaiske, Oleksandrivka, Trudoliubivka, Osokorivka and Ivanivka settlements.

According to available information, there are two carriers of sea-launched cruise missiles in readiness for the use of precision-guided weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops are trying to advance in the Kharkiv direction and failed an attempt to advance near Sloviansk (Donetsk region).