Economy Ministry Does Not Expect Increase In Fuel Prices Due To Partial Return Of Excise Tax On It

The Ministry of Economy believes that it does not expect an increase in fuel prices due to the partial return of the excise tax on it.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Excise duty is the main mechanism for filling the road fund. The enemy is destroying our infrastructure - roads, bridges, which are very necessary for the economy. Therefore, a source is needed for their repair. And this source is the road fund. A partial refund of the excise tax will allow the Government to continue the restoration of both roads and bridges. We hope that the introduction of the excise tax will not have a negative impact on citizens. In fact, people shouldn't feel this," First Deputy Minister of Economy Denys Kudin emphasized on the air of the Pershyi TV channel.

According to him, there is currently a tendency to decrease the cost of petroleum products on world markets, so the Cabinet of Ministers is considering a proposal to return part of the excise tax.

At the same time, an increase in fuel prices due to this decision is not expected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to establish an excise tax on fuel of EUR 100 per 1,000 liters.

On March 15, the Verkhovna Rada canceled the excise tax on fuel and reduced the rate of value added tax (VAT) on its supply and import from 20% to 7%.