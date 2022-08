The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the possible shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Such a possibility is being considered in connection with the information about Ukraine's alleged preparation of a "resonant provocation" at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"The ultimate goal of the provocation is to create an exclusion zone of up to 30 km, to introduce international forces and foreign observers to the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as well as to accuse the Russian Armed Forces of nuclear terrorism. As a conclusion from the abovementioned, we draw your attention that the continuation of the negative development of the situation related to the shelling of the nuclear plant by Ukraine may lead to consider the issue of putting power units 5 and 6 into "cold reserve", which will lead to the shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the statement says.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation declares that Ukraine is allegedly planning to launch artillery strikes on the Zaporizhzhia NPP from the city quarters of Nikopol. Such a provocation will allegedly be accompanied by notifications to the population about an increase in the radiation background.

The Ministry of Defense declares that the "staging" will be carried out to influence the UN Secretary General and the international community to make decisions beneficial to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that Ukraine was allegedly preparing a "resonant provocation" at the Zaporizhzhia NPP around August 19, when the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres will visit Ukraine.

On the evening of August 17, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Lviv, where on August 18 he will meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On August 19, the UN Secretary General is to go to Odesa and visit one of the ports that participates in the export of Ukrainian grain.

Guterres also intends to discuss the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.