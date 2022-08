72% of the housing stock has been prepared for the 2022/2023 heating season.

This is stated in the message of the Cabinet of Ministers based on the results of a conference call with heads of regions chaired by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, preparations for the heating season are proceeding according to plan, and the state of readiness of housing facilities is already 72%, heating networks - 74%. Active restoration of damaged infrastructure is also underway. In addition, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development reported that Ukraine has accumulated 12.6 billion cubic meters of gas and 1.89 million tons of coal. The regions have also provided comprehensive plans for operational response in crisis situations that may arise during the autumn-winter period," the statement reads.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of providing a sufficient amount of alternative fuels, in particular wood.

In turn, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources reported that all forest farms have appropriate plans, and today the state has the opportunity to harvest 2.3 million cubic meters of wood.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on Kyiv residents to prepare warm home clothes and blankets for winter.

At the same time, the chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company Yurii Vitrenko prepared a diesel generator and firewood for the heating season.

Earlier, the Minister of Communities and Territories Development, Oleksii Chernyshov, said that the upcoming heating season will be very difficult for Ukraine, but heating tariffs will remain unchanged. According to him, the optimal temperature in the house should fluctuate between 18-20 degrees, but not below 16 degrees.