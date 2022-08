Part Of Evacuees From Donetsk Region Go To Get Food And Return - Regional Military Administration Head Kyrylen

Some of the evacuated people from Donetsk region leave for food and later return. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If we count in the region as a whole, out of 1,670,000, a maximum of 370,000 remained. Some people are returning. Those who leave via evacuation routes, they can simply go to nearby regions for food and return," he said.

At the same time, according to him, ¾ of the population of the region has already actually left.

Kyrylenko clarified that more than 6,000 people have already left the region following the mandatory evacuation announced by the government, which began on August 2.

According to him, the receiving Kirovohrad region has already practically exhausted its resources in the reception areas, and citizens from Donbas are already being evacuated to other regions.

Kyrylenko noted that the evacuation of the civilian population of the region is taking place in parallel with preparations for the autumn-winter period.

He noted that Donetsk region, which was 100% focused on gas heating, is now left without this resource, since gas supply cannot be restored during military operations and the regional leadership is preparing for winter using alternative fuels, purchasing electrical appliances and electronic furnaces.

Kyrylenko emphasized that the region expects to provide heating for no more than 235,000 people, so the evacuation should be continued.

"We also calculate that there were no more than 235,000 of all those who are in the territory of the region. Therefore, it is still necessary to work fruitfully. Now the summer period is ending and I am sure that such work will be carried out even more actively," he said.

Kyrylenko noted that the situation in Donetsk region remains tense, but under control, there is constant shelling along the front line, from which citizens die every day.

He named Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, and Toretsk as the hottest spots in the region, where round-the-clock shelling continues. At the same time, he added that the enemy cannot overcome the defense of the Ukrainian army, suffers significant losses, is forced to withdraw and regroup.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on July 11, Kyrylenko announced that about 340,000 civilians remained in the Ukrainian-controlled territory of Donetsk region, which is about 20% of the number of citizens who lived there before the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the rest were evacuated to safer places.