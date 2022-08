Russia wants to turn Kharkiv into Aleppo-2016 or Grozny-1996 – Podoliak

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, believes that Russia wants to turn Kharkiv into ruins.

He wrote about it on his Twitter.

"Kharkiv. 175 days of horror. Daily terror, rocket strikes on residential and civilian neighborhoods. Russia wants to turn Kharkiv into Aleppo-2016, Grozny-1996 or Warsaw-1945," his post reads.

According to Podoliak, the Kremlin is drinking blood live.

"Everyone who continues to do business with Moscow is an accomplice to this crime," he emphasized.

As earlier reported, on August 17 at around 9:30 p.m., a Russian rocket hit a three-story residential building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv. The house was almost completely destroyed, there was a large-scale fire. According to the latest data, 7 people were killed under the rubble, 17 were injured, including an 11-year-old child.

In addition, on the morning of August 18, the Russian occupiers struck the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 18 others were injured.