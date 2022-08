Ukraine has received CAD 450 million from Canada.

That follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

The state budget of Ukraine received CAD 450 million (equivalent to USD 350 million) of a loan on preferential terms from Canada.

The funds were provided through the IMF's administrative account mechanism.

"I am grateful to the Government of Canada and personally to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Canada Chrystia Freeland for their uncompromising support of Ukraine during this extremely difficult historical period for us. The received funds will allow us to support the population of Ukraine and bring victory over the aggressor closer," said Finance Minister of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko.

The total amount of the loan from Canada is CAD 1.45 billion (equivalent to USD 1.2 billion).

The repayment period is 10 years, the interest rate is 1.69% per annum.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on June 17, Ukraine received a CAD 1 billion-loan on preferential terms. These are the first funds that Ukraine received through the mechanism of the administrative account of the International Monetary Fund.