The United States will provide the World Food Programme of the United Nations (UN WFP) with USD 68 million for the purchase of wheat in Ukraine

That follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food with the reference to a message posted on Twitter by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

"The United States will contribute USD 68 million to the World Food Program for the purchase of Ukrainian wheat to overcome the acute global food crisis. We are committed to maintaining global food security for the most vulnerable and call on all countries to follow suit," Blinken wrote.

At the same time, the ministry notes that Ukraine expects to harvest about 20 million tons of wheat this year, which is three times more than the country's consumption during the year.

