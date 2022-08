Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, announced that he is ready to lead a delegation to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently occupied by the Russian army.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During our conversation, IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi told me that in response to Ukraine's invitation, he is ready to head the IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhia NPP," Kuleba wrote.

He added that he emphasized the urgency of the mission's work to eliminate threats to nuclear security caused by Russia's military actions.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Kuleba previously addressed a letter to Grossi and the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres with a call to send an international mission led by the IAEA and with the participation of UN military experts to assess the threats to nuclear safety and security of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Bloomberg, citing several Russian officials, reported that Russia had ignored growing international pressure to grant IAEA inspectors access to the Zaporizhia NPP.