In the morning of August 18, Russian occupiers struck on Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 18 others were injured.

That follows from a statement by Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov posted on Telegram.

"In the morning, the occupiers hit the premises of a dormitory in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv," Syniehubov said.

The head of the Regional Military Administration added that as of 7:16 a.m., one person was killed and 18 were injured, including two children.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into August 9, Russian occupiers shelled Kharkiv, as a result of it, an electric pole and tram rails in the Industrialnyi district were damaged.

Also, on August 8, there were explosions in Kharkov as well.

Earlier, it was reported that on August 3, Syniehubov said that the city authorities are ready for any enemy actions.

In addition, ISW analysts note that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have ordered the capture of Kharkiv and the unoccupied part of Kharkiv region.

On July 11, more than 30 people were injured in a rocket attack on Kharkiv.