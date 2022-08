Zelenskyy Signs Laws To Extend Mobilization And Martial Law Until November 21

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws on the extension of martial law and general mobilization from August 23 for 90 days, that is, until November 21.

This is evidenced by data on the website of the Verkhovna Rada on bills No. 7664 and 7665, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The laws were adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on August 15.

On the same day, the Chairman of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk signed them and sent them for signature to the President.

Zelenskyy signed the laws the next day, August 16.

Both documents have already been published in the official newspaper Holos Ukrainy, but will come into force on August 22.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 15, the Rada extended martial law and mobilization from August 23 for 90 days.