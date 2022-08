Russian troops on Wednesday evening again hit the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, according to preliminary information, 3 people were killed and 10 were wounded.

The mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Again, shelling the Saltivskyi district. Preliminarily, a hit near a residential high-rise building... There is a huge fire in a residential building at the hit site," he wrote.

He added that at the moment there is information about three killed and 10 wounded civilians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of August 16, the Russian army fired at five of the nine districts of Kharkiv.