The Ukrainian defenders retained and repelled the offensives of the Russian occupation forces in the main directions, but the invaders managed to achieve minor successes in the direction of Avdiivka, Donetsk region and Novomykhailivka in the Zaporizhzhia direction. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Wednesday, August 17.

In Volyn, Polissia and Sivershchyna directions, the situation remained without significant changes.

In the Kharkiv direction, the invaders tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in the directions of the settlements of Lebyazhe and Bazaliivka, were not successful, withdrew.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried in vain to advance in the directions of Novodmytrivka and Mazanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of Vesele.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine suppressed all attempts by the enemy to improve the tactical position of units in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Kodema, Zaitseve and Mayorsk.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russians have partial success in the direction of Opytne.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the invaders made an unsuccessful attempt to advance in the direction of Shevchenkove and have partial success in the direction of Novomykhailivka.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the Russians tried to advance in the direction of Bilohorivka, but were pushed back to previous positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for August 16 increased by 200 to 44,100 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 6 tanks and 4 artillery systems last day.

On August 17, Defense Minister Oleksii Rieznikov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 30% of the elite corps of the Russian army during the war.

Also, during the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three unmanned aerial vehicles and a Ка-52 helicopter.