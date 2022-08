At the request of the prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the property of the former member of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Sviatash in the amount of more than UAH 600 million was arrested and transferred to the management of the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (Asset Recovery Agency).

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by law enforcement sources.

According to the investigation, Sviatash, despite being in the status of a parliamentarian, actually managed one of the largest enterprises in Ukraine for the sale of vehicles.

In collusion with the top management of companies associated with it, at the direction of the ex-MP, more than 200 real estate objects and corporate rights of the three companies that were pledged to the bank were illegally alienated in order to further legalize this property.

On this fact, Sviatash was notified of suspicion of fraud, forgery and use of forged documents, legalization of property obtained by crime (Part 4 of Article 190, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 358, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code).

The ex-MP is currently hiding in Russia and is wanted.

In order to preserve the economic value of the seized property, real estate and assets worth more than UAH 600 million were transferred to the management of the Asset Recovery Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor's office notified Sviatash about the suspicion of appropriating UAH 1.1 billion of Ukrsibbank.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau put Sviatash on the wanted list on suspicion of non-declaring EUR 600,000 and more than USD 600,000 of financial obligations to Ukrsibbank.