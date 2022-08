A court has seized the property of one of the largest manufacturers of semi-finished products in Ukraine Romerm.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO).

At the request of prosecutors of the PGO, an arrest was imposed on corporate rights and real estate of an enterprise - one of the largest manufacturers of semi-finished products in Ukraine.

The total amount of arrested property is more than UAH 350 million.

Currently, the issue of transferring this property to the management of the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (Asset Recovery Agency) is being decided.

According to the investigation, the company, the beneficial owner of which is a citizen of Russia, carrying out its activities on the territory of Ukraine, for 2019-2021 years evaded paying taxes for UAH 150 million.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the facts of tax evasion and waste of property under the procedural leadership of prosecutors of the PGO is carried out by detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security with the prompt support of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police.

