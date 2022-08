Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska has announced a reduction in the structure of the Ministry of Justice.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Maliuska said that the reduction began from above: the number of deputy ministers of justice was reduced (minus three posts); the number of interregional departments of justice reduced (4 instead of 8); the number of deputy heads of interregional departments decreased (twice); the number of subordinate organizations decreased (the association of state-owned enterprises, the institute of law and postgraduate education was attached to the national scientific center).

Besides, the Minister said that a reduction in the middle and lower level will soon be made.

Maliuska noted that the "normalization" of the structure is not the fault of anyone, but the need given the new challenges.

He advised the remaining employees not to rejoice, as the burden on them will be greater, they need to become more effective.

Besides, none of them are immune to the next wave of "normalization."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Cabinet of Ministers reduced the costs of salaries of civil servants by 10% and will continue to do so if necessary.

In May, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko envisioned steep increases in taxes, cuts in government spending and nationalization in the event of a protracted war.