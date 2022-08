Currently No Need To Increase Total Number Of AFU, Certain Specialists Subject To Mobilization - Rieznikov

The Armed Forces of Ukraine currently do not need to increase the number of personnel, only certain specialists are subject to mobilization.

Defense Minister Oleksii Rieznikov announced this in an interview with Voice of America, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Mobilization tasks are determined by the General Staff. They estimate the number of forces and means that they need at one time or another of warfare, estimate losses... It is the General Staff that clearly knows in which direction, in which type of forces or troops replacement is needed, or to withdraw the brigade to restore combat capability and instead introduce the reserve," Rieznikov said.

According to him, today mobilization needs are being met through the search for specific specialists.

The Minister added that quite a few people have already been mobilized into the ranks of the Ukrainian army.

Currently, first of all, such specialists as UAV operators, IT specialists, signalmen, gunners and others are needed.

In particular, the AFU need specialists who will be able to quickly master the more complex weapons systems of the NATO standard, which are now received by the Defense Forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada extended the period of martial law and general mobilization from August 23 for 90 days, that is, until November 21.