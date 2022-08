In Nova Kakhovka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian base along with military equipment.

This was reported by the Centre for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary information, this is a video confirmation of an accurate "smoking in an unauthorized place," which is located in Nova Kakhovka," the report said.

They specify that 12 Russians were killed at the base.

A video shot by one of the Russian military after the explosion was published on social networks. He says they "hit us accurately."

"We were in the place where our barracks were today. I got into the hospital, they hit us accurately,” the Russian military wrote.

Recall, on August 13, local residents of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson region reported a series of powerful explosions that occurred from the Sokil neighborhood near one of the city hospitals.

Earlier, Russian propaganda media reported an "assassination attempt" on Vitaly Gur, the so-called "deputy chief of the military civil administration" of the occupied New Kakhovka, Kherson region, appointed by the invaders.

Besides, explosions in Nova Kakhovka were reported in July.

On the morning of July 6, the Ukrainian military struck two more facilities in the rear of the Russian invaders, where ammunition depots of the Russian army were located. The following day, local residents still reported the continuation of detonation.