The National Climate Center said that the intensity of China's regional high temperatures is now the highest on record. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Temperature intensity is determined by the average national temperature, its range of influence and its duration, the center said.

Data collected by the center since June 13 showed that by Monday, temperatures had broken the 62-day record set in 2013, becoming the longest period of high heat since China began collecting its weather data in 1961.

The center reported that the coverage area of temperatures above 40 C during that period is now the largest in history.

The highest temperature recorded in the nation during the period was 44.5 C, in Chongqing.

According to the National Meteorological Center, the current regional heat wave is expected to continue, and comprehensive intensity will increase in the days to come.