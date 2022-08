In January-July 2022, Ukraine reduced exports of poultry meat and offal by 8.7% to 235,100 tons compared to the same period in 2021.

This is stated in the message of the Union of Poultry Breeders association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For 7 months of 2022, Ukraine exported 235,100 tons of poultry meat and offal, which is only 8.7% less than in the same period last year. In cash terms, exports for January-July of this year amounted to USD 523.2 million, which is 36.7% more than in the 7 months of 2021. This increase in export revenue was made possible due to the increase in prices in traditional export markets for Ukrainian products, in particular the EU and the Middle East," it says.

The largest importers of poultry meat and edible offal from Ukraine in July 2022 were Saudi Arabia (32.2%), the Netherlands (19.1%) and Slovakia (7.3%).

The same countries are the largest consumers of Ukrainian poultry meat at the end of 7 months of 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-June 2022, MHP (Kyiv), one of the largest poultry producers, reduced the sale of chicken meat by 11.5%, or by 39,020 tons to 299,573 tons compared to the same period in 2021.

In the first half of the year, domestic sales of poultry meat decreased by 6% to 134,706 tons, while export sales decreased by 17% to 157,892 tons.

In 2021, compared to 2020, poultry exports increased by 29.1%, or by USD 161.469 million, to USD 716.415 million, imports by 30.4%, or by USD 13.826 million, to USD 59.336 million.