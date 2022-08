The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense predicts that "very acute events" can be expected at the front in the near future.

This was announced by the representative of the press service of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Andrii Yusov on the air of the national marathon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the moment, they are not ready to talk about retreat and the fact that Russia will withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine, but Ukraine will liberate all its territories captured by the enemy. In the near future, of course, there will be very acute events on the entire front. It is not only about the related to some dates - now there is a lot of talk about Independence Day. Although, of course, this factor must be taken into account," Yusov said.

He noted that Ukrainian intelligence has previously reported that August and September will be extremely important months for the further development of hostilities on the entire front.

According to Yusov, today the global and strategic tasks of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, as a person who maniacally hates Ukraine, have not changed, but during the entire time of the full-scale offensive, Russia itself is further from achieving these goals.

He added that active fighting is currently taking place almost along the entire contact line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the formation and training of four battalions for sending to the war in Ukraine continues in Chechnya.