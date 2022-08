KSG Agro Cuts EBITDA By 17.5% To USD 2.2 Million, Cuts Revenues By 11.5% To USD 6 Million In H1

In the first six months of 2022, the KSG Agro agro-industrial company (Dnipropetrovsk region) decreased its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 17.5% or USD 470,000 year over year to USD 2.221 million.

That follows from the company’s financial report, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The company finished the period with a net profit of USD 0.858 million, which is 16 times, or by USD 12.844 million, less than in the first half of 2021.

At the same time, in January-June 2022, the company's revenues decreased by 11.5%, or USD 784,000, to USD 6.022 million compared to the same period in 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the KSG Agro agro-industrial company increased its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) twice, or by USD 6.256 million, year over year to USD 12.278 million.

At that, in 2021, the company's revenues increased by 44.1%, or by USD 9.408 million, to USD 30.746 million, and net profit - 16 times, or by USD 19 million, to USD 20.27 million year over year.

KSG Agro was founded in 2001, the enterprises included in it are located in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

The company develops a pig-breeding business, is engaged in crop production (cultivates 20,000 hectares of land), processing, flour and biofuel production.

The co-owner of the KSG Agro agricultural holding is Serhii Kasianov.