Chechnya Forming 4 Battalions Of "Volunteers" To Be Sent To Ukraine - Defense Intelligence

In Chechnya, the formation and preparation of 4 battalions for sending to the war in Ukraine continues. This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that a significant part of the "volunteers" in the formed battalions are local young men kidnapped by Chechen security forces, mainly from rural areas. Under the threat of criminal prosecution on fabricated charges or under torture, they are forced to sign contracts to participate in the war in Ukraine.

Residents of Chechnya are outraged that Muslims are being sent to participate and die in a "foreign" war.

In addition, due to the lack of people willing to fight, the occupiers are trying to attract citizens of Central Asian countries to the army.

It is reported that in order to form new army units, the leadership instructed the employees of military commissariats and police departments to "conduct campaigning activities" with citizens of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

"In addition to a financial incentive, those who agree to sign the contract and leave for Ukraine are offered Russian citizenship," the authority said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, August 15, the General Staff reported in the morning briefing that Russian troops had tried to advance in Donbas and in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

And the day before, on August 14, the command reported on the partial success of the occupying forces, which they were able to achieve in the Bakhmut direction.