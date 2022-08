Ukraine did not lose a single HIMARS missile system during the war with Russia, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in an interview with the Voice of America.

"I can say absolutely responsibly that not a single HIMARS was lost. Therefore, when you read in the Russian mass media or media or social networks that soldier Ivanov with a Kalashnikov broke into and saw a truck in which he destroyed 12 HIMARS with a Kalashnikov at the same time, you can just laugh, twist it near the temple and say - well, that's their propaganda system. It's nonsense," Reznikov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 13, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that a fifth of the units of the Russian Armed Forces involved in hostilities in Ukraine had been defeated.

On July 29, Zaluzhnyi emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will take revenge for every killed or maimed serviceman.

On July 15, Zaluzhnyi reported that the U.S. is very satisfied with the effectiveness of HIMARS work in Ukraine.

