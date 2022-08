Strong Explosion Rang Out Near Commandant's Office Of Invaders In Center Of Melitopol - Fedorov

A strong explosion rang out in the center of Melitopol, where one of the invaders' commandant's office is located.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced this in his Telegram channel.

"The earth will burn under the invaders - this unshakable truth is proven every day by our soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south of Ukraine. A strong explosion rang out in the enemy's lair in the center of Melitopol. Here, let me remind you, one of the invaders' commandant's office is located," he wrote.

Fedorov also noted that it is necessary to wait for details regarding losses among the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of August 16, two explosions were recorded in the area of ​​the substation in temporarily occupied Melitopol. After that, the broadcast of broadcast television, captured by the occupiers, stopped.

Earlier, Fedorov reported that the invaders began to evacuate their families from the temporarily occupied Melitopol, and mass filtering began in the city.

On August 13, Ukrainian partisans blew up a railway bridge near occupied Melitopol. So far, it is difficult to predict when the occupiers will be able to restore the bridge and resume traffic, but "they are in a frenzy."