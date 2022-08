On August 16, almost 80,000 people and more than 18,000 vehicles crossed the western border of Ukraine with the EU and Moldova.

This was reported by the Western regional office of the State Border Service.

Almost 41,000 people left Ukraine last day. 24,000 of them crossed the border with Poland, the rest went to other EU countries and Moldova.

More than 38,000 people arrived in Ukraine, almost 35,000 of them were citizens of Ukraine.

Also, 46 trucks with humanitarian aid were registered in one day.

As of 9 a.m., August 17, lines at the borders with neighboring countries for departure from Ukraine were recorded at the following checkpoints:

The Republic of Poland:

Ustyluh - 20 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrians are not allowed to pass).

Uhryniv - 100 passenger cars, 3 buses, 0 pedestrians (pedestrians are only allowed to exit for the purpose of evacuation).

Rava-Ruska - 15 passenger cars, 2 buses, 0 pedestrians (pedestrians are allowed to exit only for the purpose of evacuation).

Shehyni - 10 passenger cars, 0 buses, 100 pedestrians (pedestrians are allowed to pass in both directions).

The Slovak Republic:

Uzhhorod - 20 passenger cars, 2 buses, 0 pedestrians (pedestrians are only allowed to exit).

Hungary:

Tysa - 10 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrians are not allowed to pass).

Vylok - 5 passenger cars, 0 pedestrians.

Romania:

Porubne - 35 passenger cars, 0 buses, 0 pedestrians.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on August 17, the Krakivets checkpoint in the Lviv region resumes the movement of buses leaving Ukraine.