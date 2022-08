China's Supreme People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Xie Jilai, a former senior legislator of north China's Hebei Province, on suspicion of bribe-taking. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, according to an official statement.

Xie was formerly the vice chairman of Hebei's provincial people's congress standing committee.