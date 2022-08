Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the president's office, believes that Ukraine considers the Crimean Bridge, which connects the occupied peninsula with the Russian mainland, as a legitimate military objective.

Podoliak said this in an interview for The Guardian.

"This is an illegal construction and the main gateway for supplying the Russian army in Crimea. Such facilities must be destroyed," he said.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, after the explosion near Dzhankoi in Crimea, a new daily traffic record was set on the Crimean Bridge - on August 15, a total of 38,297 cars travelled in both directions.

On the morning of August 16, explosions were heard in Dzhankoi district of Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation was informed about an outbreak on the territory of a collapsed site for the temporary storage of ammunition in a military unit. According to the "head" of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov, two civilians were injured as a result of the detonation in Dzhankoi district.

On Tuesday, August 9, a series of powerful explosions occurred on the territory of the Russian military airfield in the settlement of Novofedorivka in the occupied Crimea.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the explosions were allegedly caused by the detonation of several aviation munitions.

Meanwhile, the ISW said that the explosions at Russian military facilities in Dzhankoi district of Crimea on August 16 caused significant damage and seriously disrupted the supply of the Russian army.