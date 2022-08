Today, August 17, in the morning, four more vessels with Ukrainian food left the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk. They carry sunflower seeds and oil. This is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the message of the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey on Twitter.

"Grain shipments from Ukrainian ports continue as planned. This morning, four more vessels carrying sunflower seeds and sunflower oil left the Ukrainian ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk," the department said in a statement.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the Verkhovna Rada has exempted the import of grain storage equipment from import duties.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food expects a wheat harvest of 18-20 million tons in 2022, which is five times more than needed.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food is considering the possibility of organizing mobile warehouses for the new crop, which will allow increasing storage volumes by 10-15 million tons.

The Ukrainian Grain Association increased the forecast for the harvest of grain and oil crops this year by 5.6% or 3.5 million tons to 66.5 million tons.

Farmers harvested 106 million tons of grain, leguminous and oil crops in 2021, which is the highest indicator in the entire history of independent Ukraine.

More than 84 million tons of cereals and legumes were harvested, 22.6 million tons of oil crops.