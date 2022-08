Kyiv-based Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company is planning to commission Power Unit 5 at the Varash-based Rivne nuclear power plant (Rivne NPP, Rivne region) in 2032.

That follows from a statement by Energoatom, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The unit with a capacity of 1,100 MW will be built using the latest American technology AR1000 of the Westinghouse company. A number of pre-project works have already been completed, in particular, an analysis of the existing and prospective use of water resources in the area of ​​the NPP location, an analysis of the existing infrastructure of the Rivne NPP and intersystem connections of the western region of the energy system of Ukraine. Pre-project work has also been carried out to determine the limiting geological conditions before choosing a power unit," the message says.

The message reminds that Energoatom and Westinghouse Electric Company have signed an agreement on the construction of nine new power units in Ukraine using AR1000 technology.

Energoatom has already started the implementation of the project for the construction of the 5th and 6th Power Units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP, which is to be completed by 2029.

The next power unit to be built by the company will be Unit 5 at the Rivne NPP. Its commissioning should take place in 2032," the message reads.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the Rivne NPP operates 4 power units with a total installed capacity of 2,835 MW: Unit 1 (VVER-440) with a capacity of 420 MW since 1980, Unit 2 (VVER-440) with a capacity of 415 MW since 1981, Unit 3 (VVER -1) 1000 MW since 1986, Unit 4 (VVER-1000) with a capacity of 1000 MW since 2004.