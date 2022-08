Russian terrorist forces conduct about 700-800 attacks on Ukrainian positions every day, using 40,000 to 60,000 shells.

That follows from a statement by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Tuesday, August 16.

Zaluzhnyi said that the situation at the front is currently tense but fully under control, but the location of missile systems along the state border from the side of the Republic of Belarus, in particular at the Zyabrawka airfield, causes concern.

"Along the front line, the enemy continues to advance. At the same time, it carries out about 700-800 attacks on our positions every day, using from 40,000 to 60,000 rounds of ammunition. The main efforts are focused on pushing out our troops from the Donetsk region. The tensest situation is now in the direction of Avdiyivka-Pisky-Mariyinka," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

Zaluzhnyi also stated that Russians continue to shell peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine, which is causing the greatest suffering in Mykolayiv, Kharkiv, Marhanets, Nikopol, and Bereznehuvate.

