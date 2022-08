AFU In Donbas Repel Russian Offensive In 3 Directions, Battles Taking Place Near Nevelske - General Staff

Units of the Russian army continue to try to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbas: during the day, enemy assaults were repulsed in the Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions. Fighting continues in the Avdiivka direction.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy used tanks, barrel and rocket artillery to fire near Hrushuvaha, Krasnopilla, Virnopilla, Ridne, Mazanivka, and Dolyna.

Russian occupiers used incendiary ammunition in the areas of Nova Dmytrivka and Dibrivne settlements.

Near Mazanivka, the enemy tried to fight an offensive battle, was not successful, withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, enemy units fired from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Kramatorsk, Verkhniokamianske, Hryhorivka, Pereizne and Rozdolivka settlements.

Near Ivano-Daryivka, with the support of aviation, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions. It suffered losses and retreated.

In the Bakhmut direction, shelling of military and civilian infrastructure was recorded in the districts of Kostiantynivka, Soledar, Shumy, Yakovlivka, and Mayorsk.

The enemy also carried out airstrikes near Yakovlivka and Soledar.

It tried to conduct reconnaissance in a battle near Vershyna, after being hit by fire - ran away. Offensive and assault actions of the occupiers in the Soledar, Zaytseve, Mayorsk districts ended in losses and withdrawal.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, in addition to shelling near Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Oleksandropil, Vodyane, Opytne, Novokalynove and Novobakhmutivka, carried out an airstrike near Maryinka.

It held an offensive in the Nevelske area, hostilities continue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, August 15, the General Staff in the morning operational update reported that Russian troops tried to advance in the Donbas and in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

And the day before, on August 14, the command announced the partial success of the troops of the invaders, which they were able to reach in the Bakhmut direction.