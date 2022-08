SSU Building Blown Up In Lysychansk. Occupiers Could Be There

In the occupied city of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, the SSU building was completely destroyed by an explosion.

This is reported by local residents on social networks.

According to them, at that moment the Russian military were in the building.

A video was published, showing a completely destroyed building. People in uniform were trying to disassemble the wreckage.

Also this afternoon, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai wrote about the explosion in Lysychansk.

"I don't even know how to announce the news... Luhansk region destroys the occupiers... or: in Lysychansk there is a blast again... or maybe smoking kills," Haidai wrote on his Facebook page.

He did not provide details of what happened.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, two buildings with Russian occupiers simultaneously exploded in occupied Kreminna. In one of them, the leadership of the invaders, together with collaborators, held a meeting.

On the morning of August 16, explosions occurred in the Dzhankoi district of temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia called the explosions in the Dzhankoi district of temporarily occupied Crimea sabotage. According to the "head" of Crimea Sergey Aksenov, two civilians were injured as a result of detonation in the Dzhankoi district. Meanwhile, detonation at an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea continues. More than 2,000 people have been evacuated so far.