The Russians would have taken Ukraine in three days if the authorities had warned citizens back in October 2021 about a Russian invasion. This would have been due to chaos and economic losses. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in an interview with The Washington Post on Tuesday, August 16.

Zelenskyy explained that at the time of Russia's invasion, Ukraine was as strong as possible under those circumstances. Despite the departure of some citizens, the majority remained to defend their land, and thanks to the people managed to stop the aggressor.

“If we had communicated that — and that is what some people wanted, who I will not name — then I would have been losing USD 7 billion a month since last October, and at the moment when the Russians did attack, they would have taken us in three days. I’m not saying whose idea it was, but generally, our inner sense was right: If we sow chaos among people before the invasion, the Russians will devour us. Because during chaos, people flee the country,” the President said.

If this had happened, then in October, in the heating season, nothing would have remained, and there would have been no government, because a political war within the country would have begun, Zelenskyy said. In the market created by the Russians, there would be a shortage of energy resources, Ukraine did not have enough energy resources, and there would be chaos in the country, the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 23, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the preparation of the Russian Federation for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine within 48 hours.

On February 21, Pentagon Speaker John Kirby said that a new Russian invasion of Ukraine could still be prevented, and the strategy of the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden contributes to this.

On February 22, the Federation Council of Russia gave permission to President Vladimir Putin to use Russian troops abroad, including in ORDLO.