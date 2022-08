On the border with Ukraine there are now more than 430 aircraft and 360 helicopters of Russian combat aviation. Moreover, the number of the latter has increased significantly in recent months.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the words of the speaker of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat.

"As of the beginning of the full-scale war around Ukraine, the aviation groups of the Russian Federation amounted to 700 aircraft - 450 aircraft and 250 helicopters. The air force and other defense forces have already destroyed a lot of enemy aircraft, but the enemy has the opportunity to replenish this composition, pulling up aviation equipment from the middle of the country. To date, a little less aircraft - 430 is now around the Ukrainian borders at various airfields of Belarus, Russia in the Crimea. But the grouping of helicopters has grown significantly and now consists of more than 360 helicopters, which the enemy has at its disposal close to the borders of Ukraine," the statement said.

Ihnat explained that now it is the assault aircraft and combat helicopters to support the ground troops of the Russian Federation are used more often.

Against the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians attract various types of aviation: strategic, distant bombers, Su-34 fighter-bombers, attack aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of June in the Russian Yakutia during the week there were three plane crashes: two aircraft and a helicopter crashed.

And today, at the airport of Russian Chita, an aircraft Tu-214 of the Russia special flight detachment made an emergency landing, on board which were journalists of the government pool.