Elite AFU Unit Operating In Russian Rear Responsible For Explosions Near Dzhankoi In Crimea - Media

Servicemen of the elite unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in the morning explosions at an ammunition depot near Dzhankoi in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The New York Times reports this with reference to an unnamed senior Ukrainian official.

According to him, the elite Ukrainian military unit, which operates behind the lines of Russian troops, is responsible for the explosions near Dzhankoi.

The publication notes that the apparent use of covert forces behind enemy lines underscored the inventiveness of Ukraine’s forces.

“Since the war began, they have adopted unconventional tactics in the hopes of leveling the playing field while trying to repel attacks from a much larger and better equipped Russian military,” the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, August 16, a series of explosions occured in the Dzhankoi district of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, commenting on this incident, reported on an outbreak at the site of temporary storage of ammunition.

At the same time, the Russian department in a characteristic manner said the detonation of ammunition due to their "ignition" was the cause of the explosions.

Recall, on August 9, in the west of the temporarily occupied Crimea, a series of explosions occurred on the territory of the Russian military airfield, as a result of which nine aircraft and ammunition were destroyed.

As Western media wrote, with reference to an anonymous Ukrainian official, a unit of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was involved in the explosions at the airfield.