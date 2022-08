This afternoon, Russian invaders attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Valentyn Reznichenko.

"Residential areas of Nikopol were hit. 20 rockets from Grads and 10 from barrel artillery flew into the city. Four people were injured. One of them was hospitalized," he wrote.

According to his information, several private houses were damaged in the city. In some of them fires started, which are now being extinguished.

It will be recalled that on the night of August 16, the Russian occupiers shelled five of the nine districts of Kharkiv.

Also, on the night of August 16, the Russian occupiers once again shelled Sloviyansk, Donetsk region. Several residential areas came under fire. There are no victims or injured. Evacuation continues in the region.

On the morning of August 16, in the occupied Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia region), two explosions occurred in the area of ​​a substation, as a result of which the broadcast of television captured by the Russians stopped.