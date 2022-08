At the airport of Russian Chita, an aircraft Tu-214 of the Russia special flight detachment made an emergency landing, on board which were journalists of the government pool.

Kommersant (Russian media) reports this with reference to the Federal Air Transport Agency.

According to the agency, during the take-off of the Tu-214 plane a bird got into one of its turbines. This led to an involuntary engine shutdown due to the surge effect.

According to available information, representatives of the delegation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and journalists of the government pool were on board the plane.

The plane made an emergency landing without any problems. None of the passengers were injured in the incident.

Russian media report that today Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Chita on a working visit.

It is possible that Mishustin was on board this particular aircraft. Members of his delegation could also be on it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of June in the Russian Yakutia during the week there were three plane crashes: two aircraft and a helicopter crashed.

And on June 24, an Il-76 military transport plane crashed near Ryazan in Russia, killing four people.