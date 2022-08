The seventh caravan has left Ukrainian seaports, bulk carriers with Ukrainian grain are going to 4 countries of the world.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another 5 ships left Ukrainian ports. It is the seventh and largest caravan. Two vessels left the Pivdennyi Port this morning. BRAVE COMMANDER with 23,000 tons of wheat for Africa. The ship is chartered by the United Nations World Food Program. The bulker went towards the port of Djibouti, upon arrival to which food will be directed to Ethiopian consumers. The second ship - panamax BONITA - is heading for South Korea," the report said.

It is noted that in total, more than 80,000 tons of food were sent from the Pivdennyi port.

Almost 30,000 tons of wheat and corn were sent by the "grain corridor" from the Chornomorsk port.

In particular, the OSPREY S bulker is heading towards the Bosphorus - one of the first ships to enter Ukrainian ports after the signing of the Istanbul Initiative, as well as the PROPUS and RAMUS bulkers.

“The new week starts very rhythmically. The seventh caravan of 5 ships is the largest caravan in terms of the number of bulk carriers, with a total cargo volume of 110,000 tons heading to 4 countries of the world," the USPA points out.

In total, for 16 days of operation of the "grain corridor," 21 ships left Ukrainian ports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, USPA noted that in two weeks of operation of the "grain corridor" 16 ships left Ukrainian ports, which will deliver Ukrainian agricultural products to 9 countries of the world,