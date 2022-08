New relics discovered by archaeologists in China. Photo by Xinhua.

A relic site unearthed in China's Harbin is believed to belong to the Jurchen people dating back over 1,000 years. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The relics were discovered in Fangzheng County in Harbin.

They are believed to date back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907) and Liao Dynasty (907-1125).

In July this year, the Heilongjiang Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology carried out a rescue excavation at the site, discovering 2 housing sites, 26 pits, 2 ditches, as well as over 200 items of pottery, iron tools and stone tools, among other articles.

Archaeologists said this discovery will contribute to in-depth studies of the history, culture, production and life of the Jurchen people.

New relics discovered by archaeologists in China.Video produced by Xinhua Global Service.