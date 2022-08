Ships of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia continue to occupy an extremely defensive position. Patrol, as a rule, is limited to the water area within sight of the Crimean coast.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense in the Intelligence Update on Twitter.

"This contrasts with heightened Russian naval activity in other seas, as is typical for this time of year,” it was said.

According to British intelligence, the Black Sea Fleet continues to use long-range cruise missiles to support ground-based offensives, but is currently struggling with the effectiveness of sea control. It lost its flagship, the Moskva cruiser, a significant part of the combat aircraft of naval aviation and lost control on the Zmiinyi Island.

“The Black Fleet’s currently limited effectiveness undermines Russia’s overall invasion strategy, in part because the amphibious threat to Odesa has now been largely neutralised. This means Ukraine can divert resources to press Russian ground forces elsewhere,” the British Defense Ministry said.

It was reported that the Day of the Russian Navy in occupied Sevastopol on July 31 was planned to be held with a festive program, but without a solemn parade.

But later, the celebration of the day of the Russian fleet in Sevastopol was canceled allegedly due to an attack by a Ukrainian drone.

On April 13, it became known about the hit of the Ukrainian Neptune missile to the Russian Moskva missile cruiser.

On March 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the port of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, destroyed the Russian large landing ship Saratov, two more Russian ships Tsezar Kunikov and Novocherkassk suffered damage during an attack by Ukrainian forces.

At that, the Moskva cruiser, hit on April 13 by the Ukrainian military, is the most expensive loss of the Russian Federation in the war with Ukraine.

British Intelligence believes that the drone attack against the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol, which the Russian side stated, indicates that the Black Sea Fleet is unlikely to be able to organize any mass events while the war continues.