The Russian army launched a missile attack on Zhytomyr region. As a result, two explosions were recorded on the territory of the Zhytomyr district. This was announced by the head of the local regional military administration, Vitalii Bunechko, on Tuesday, August 16.

"Two explosions as a result of a missile attack were confirmed on the territory of the Zhytomyr district," he said.

The head of the region also added: according to preliminary information, the missiles were launched from the territory of Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 11, explosions rang out at the Zyabrawka airfield in Belarus with a concentration of the occupiers' equipment.

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus explained the explosions as "ignition of equipment".

On July 7, Oleksii Hromov, head of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Belarus had handed over the Zyabrawka airfield in Gomel region to full Russian control for the purpose of arranging a Russian military base.