The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has announced a division in Russian-led forces fighting in Ukraine.

This is stated in the analytical report of the ISW.

It is reported, in particular, that the militias of the so-called "LPR" refused to continue fighting in Donetsk region and complained about the exhausting pace of the offensive outside Luhansk region.

Key takeaways of the institute's analysts:

A video of LPR servicemen refusing to fight in Donetsk region suggests further division among Russian-led forces.

Russian forces attempted several limited ground assaults northwest of Slovyansk.

Russian forces conducted multiple offensive operations east and southeast of Siversk and northeast and southeast of Bakhmut.

Russian forces continued conducting offensive operations northwest, west, and southwest of Donetsk City.

Russian forces conducted a limited ground assault north of Kharkiv City.

Russian and Ukrainian forces continued to trade accusations of shelling the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant.

St. Petersburg authorities officially denied summoning local men to military recruitment and enlistment centers for discussions of contract service.

Russian occupation authorities continued preparations for the integration of occupied territories of Ukraine into Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British intelligence believes that the Russian fleet is pinned to the Crimea and does not have effective control over the sea.