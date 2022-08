In Kursk region of Russia, unknown persons blew up several pylons of power lines that run from the Kursk nuclear power plant. The Federal Security Service (FSB) blamed Ukrainian saboteurs for this.

RIA Novosti (Russian state media) writes about this with reference to the statement of the FSB.

According to the statement of the Russian special service, a group of alleged Ukrainian saboteurs blew up six pylons of 110, 330 and 750 kV power lines, which are used to supply energy to Kursk region and other regions of the Russian Federation.

The FSB reported that power line towers were blown up on August 4, 9, and 12.

The security of the nuclear power plant has been strengthened, the search for "Ukrainian saboteurs" is underway.

Previously, the Russian mass media wrote that groups of Russians who oppose a full-scale invasion of Ukraine are behind the arson of military commissariats, the detonation of railway tracks and other infrastructure facilities.

The Kursk nuclear power plant is located in Kurchatov, 40 kilometers west of Kursk on the banks of the Seim River.

The NPP consists of four power units with a total capacity of 4 GW. Currently, three power units are in operation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today a series of explosions took place at the military airfield in the settlement of Hvardiyske on the territory of Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia.

We also reported that today several explosions were heard near Dzhankoi in the north of the temporarily occupied peninsula.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed that the site for the temporary storage of ammunition near Dzhankoi was on fire.