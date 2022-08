The Russian occupiers failed an assault attempt in the south and retreated.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy, in addition to shelling from tanks and artillery along the contact line, engaged army and assault forces near Bila Krynytsia, Andriivka and Lozove.

“An attempt to improve the tactical position by assault actions in the direction of Zelenyi Hai - Novohryhorivka ended with significant losses and a retreat for the enemy,” the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, there are two Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers ready to use high-precision weapons.

Ukrainian fighter aircraft patrol the airspace of Ukraine, and strike aircraft successfully provide fire support to troops in certain operational areas.

Missile and artillery units continue to systematically destroy the accumulation of manpower and ammunition depots of the enemy.

