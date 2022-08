In the morning of Tuesday, August 16, in the area of ​​the village of Maiske in the occupied Crimea, an explosion occurred in the territory of a collapsed site for the temporary storage of ammunition in a military unit.

This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that as a result of the ignition, the stored ammunition detonated.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, "there were no serious injuries." Measures are being taken to extinguish the fire, its causes are being investigated.

According to the "head of the government" of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov, two civilians were injured as a result of the detonation in Dzhankoi district.

"There is no danger to their lives," he said and added that people are being evacuated within a radius of 5 km from the epicenter of the explosions.

As Ukrainian News reported, on Tuesday, August 9, a series of powerful explosions occurred on the territory of the Russian military airfield in the settlement of Novofedorivka in the occupied Crimea.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the explosions were allegedly caused by the detonation of several aviation munitions.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, commenting on this incident, reported that they could not establish the cause of the explosions at the airfield, but were satisfied with the result.