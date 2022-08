After explosions near Dzhankoi, thousands of RF citizens evacuating towards Kerch Bridge - Chubarov

After the explosions in Dzhankoi district of the temporarily occupied Crimea, thousands of citizens of the Russian Federation are already pushing towards the bridge across the Kerch Strait.

This was announced by Head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov.

"Thousands of citizens of the Russian Federation are already advancing towards the bridge across the Kerch Strait. You were warned immediately after Novofedorivka - do not delay, leave our Crimea early... No, you should have waited for Dzhankoi...," noted Chubarov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the morning of August 16, explosions were reported in Dzhankoi district of Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia.

On Tuesday, August 9, a series of powerful explosions occurred in the territory of the Russian military airfield in the settlement of Novofedorivka in the occupied Crimea.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the explosions were allegedly caused by the detonation of several aviation munitions.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, commenting on this incident, reported that they could not establish the cause of the explosions at the airfield, but were satisfied with the result.

Later, the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that at least nine planes of the Russian army were destroyed at the airfield Saky.

As the American publication The Washington Post wrote with reference to a Ukrainian official, the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were involved in the attack on the Russian airfield in Crimea.