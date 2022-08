In the morning of August 16, explosions were heard and fire was visible in Dzhankoi district of Crimea occupied by Russia.

This is reported by Kryminform.

According to the publication, eyewitnesses report explosions in Dzhankoi district of Crimea. Local residents heard loud bangs. Black smoke can be seen from various points.

According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred in the area of ​​Maiske village near Dzhankoi.

Russian TASS reports that ammunition detonation took place in Crimea. Residents of the village of Maiske were evacuated.

Local residents publish a video of a fire on the territory of a transformer substation.

Most likely, it is a military warehouse, into which the old farm was recently converted

A warehouse with ammunition was blown up in Azov, now they are flying in different directions. My son serves in Dzhankoi.

There is no information from the occupiers yet.

The so-called "head of Crimea" Serhii Aksyonov left for the village of Maiske.

According to Chubarov, the village of Maiske is located 1 kilometer from the village of Qalay/Azovske.

As Ukrainian News reported, on Tuesday, August 9, a series of powerful explosions occurred on the territory of the Russian military airfield in the settlement of Novofedorivka in the occupied Crimea.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the explosions were allegedly caused by the detonation of several aviation munitions.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, commenting on this incident, reported that they could not establish the cause of the explosions at the airfield, but were satisfied with the result.

Later, the command of the Air Force of the AFU stated that at least nine planes of the Russian army were destroyed at the airfield Saki.

As the American publication The Washington Post later wrote with reference to a Ukrainian official, the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were involved in the attack on the Russian airfield in Crimea.