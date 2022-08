Russian occupiers are advancing on Ivano-Dariyivka in Donetsk region.

That follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News reports.

"The enemy is attacking in the direction of the Lysychansk oil refinery - Ivano-Dariyivka, combat operations are ongoing," the General Staff notes.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled the areas of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Shumy, Bilohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Yakovlivka, and Zaitseve settlements with tanks, barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy used barrel and jet artillery for fire impact near Kostyantynivka, Rtyshchivka, Sosnivka, Pytomnyk, and Ruski Tyshky.

In the Sloviyansk direction, he carried out fire damage near Hrushuvakha and Virnopillia. Enemy units are taking measures to improve logistical support in the indicated direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy continued shelling from artillery of various types near Kramatorsk, Spirne, and Ivano-Dariyivka.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the occupiers retreated after suffering losses during the assault in the direction of Tykhotsk - Dolyna in the Sloviyansk direction.

The Armed Forces neutralized an enemy reconnaissance group near Vremivka in Donetsk region.