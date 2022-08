Latvia has handed over four helicopters to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Minister of Defense of Latvia Artis Pabriks announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian Air Force has just received four helicopters donated by Latvia, which will soon enter the air fleet of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he wrote.

The Latvian official noted that Western support for Ukraine should not stop until the Ukrainian army liberates the entire territory from Russian invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Latvian Saeima on August 11 adopted a statement about Russia's targeted military attacks against civilians in Ukraine, recognizing Russia's violence against civilian terrorism, and Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.